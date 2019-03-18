Three-year restraining order on Attorney Nagananda

-

The Supreme Court has today (18) issued a restraining order preventing Attorney-at-Law Nagananda Kodituwakku from practising as a lawyer for three years.

The order was issued by the Supreme Court Justice Prasanna Jayewardene in agreement with Chief Justice Nalin Perera and Justice Sisira de Abrew.

A case filed against a statement made by Attorney Nagananda during a case heard in 2015 before Court of Appeal President Vijith Magalagoda, who currently serves as a Supreme Court Justice, was taken up before the three-judge bench today (18).

The case was lodged alleging Attorney Nagananda for inconveniencing Justice Vijith Malalgoda during the hearing taken up on 23rd May 2015 by making a statement unsuitable for a lawyer.

However, Attorney Nagananda has pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against him.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Prasanna Jayewardene stated that the Attorney Nagananda’s statement is a serious one and leads to the decline of the confidence on the judiciary.

Justice Jayewardene further said that Attorney Nagananda’s allegation against Justice Malalgoda is baseless and it has violated Article 60 and 61 of the Code of Ethics of Attorneys.

Attorney Nagananda was convicted of violating Article 42(2) Judicature Act and Justice Jayewardene issued a restraining order suspending him from practising as a lawyer.