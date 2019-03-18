23-year-old arrested with explosives used for illegal fishing
March 18, 2019 04:13 pm
A person has been arrested in Pulmudai along with a cache of explosives used in illegal fishing activities.
Navy personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command and a group of STF officers had arrested the suspect in a joint raid carried out in Yan Oya, Pulmudai yesterday (17).
Accordingly, 190 sticks of gelignite weighing 27.55 kg and a 35-foot-long safety fuse were seized in the raid.
The suspect was arrested while transporting the explosives from Erakkandi to Pulmudai in a cab.
He was identified as a 23-year-old residing in Erakkandi.
The suspects and the haul have been handed over to the Pulmudai Police for further investigations.