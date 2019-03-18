Several hurt as man opens fire in tram in Dutch tram

-

A man has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, injuring several people, police have said.

A square near a tram station in the west of the city has been cordoned off by authorities, and emergency services are at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the gunman is understood to still be at large.

The shooting took place at about 10:45 local time (09:45 GMT). Three helicopters have been despatched.

Police say they are investigating a “possible terrorist motive” in the shooting. They asked people to keep roads clear for emergency workers to get through.

“A man started shooting wildly,” one eyewitness told Dutch news site NU.nl.

The incident took place around the 24 Oktoberplein junction.

Utrecht’s transport authority said tram services in the city have all been cancelled.

Source: BBC

-Agencies