Will revoke small loans obtained by rural women - PM

-

The small loans that have been obtained by rural women will be revoked, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He stated this addressing an event held in Kekirawa, Anuradhapura this evening (18).

The event was held to lay the foundation stone for the proposed two-storied building at the Maha Elagamuwa Rajamaha Viharaya in Kekirawa and unveil the golden fence of the ‘Bo’ tree at the temple.

The government has already implemented a number of programmes to develop the rural economy, the Prime Minister said addressing the event.