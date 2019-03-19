Unidentified body found in Kakkutu Madiththa reserve

March 19, 2019   11:19 am

A body of an unidentified person has been found in the Kakkutu Madiththa reserve near the Victoria Reservoir, stated the Police.

Talatuoya Police have discovered the body last evening (18), on a tip-off received by them.

Reportedly, a resident in the area who had entered the reserve in search of his cattle had first discovered the body and had then informed the police.

The Police stated that they have no information on the cause of death as of yet.

The body has been removed to the Peradeniya teaching hospital for onward investigations.

Talatuoya Police the deceased person has not been identified as of yet.

