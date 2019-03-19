Army Commander rejects Indian reports

-

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake rubbished the reports by Indian media on alleged statements made by him regarding investigations into human rights violations during the civil war.

When Ada Derana inquired on the matter, the Army Commander stated that he had not made such statements at any point.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that Senanayake, on Sunday, had stated that the Sri Lanka Army is open for any investigations into the alleged human rights violations in northeastern Sri Lanka during the civil war.

According to the media report, the Army Commander had said that the Sri Lanka Army has no fear to face any kind of investigation to defend its soldiers.

The report further includes alleged statements made by Senanayake regarding civilian casualties during the war and international investigations.

However, the Army Commander denies making such statements on the relevant topics.