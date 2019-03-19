Police fire tear gas and water cannons at uni. students

-

The Police have fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse a mob of protesting university students at Ward Place, Colombo, stated Ada Derana reporter.

A protest march has been launched by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC) at Ward Place.

The protest was to object the cut back of recruitments to the University of Sabaragamuwa.

The march commenced from the Colombo Fort Railway Station today (19).

However, heavy traffic congestion is reported from the areas around Ward Place and Town Hall, according to our correspondent.