Hartal in Batticaloa demanding action on missing persons

March 19, 2019   03:49 pm

All shops and public places in Batticaloa District have been closed for the day owing to a hartal campaign commenced today (19).

The day-to-day lives of the people in the area have been obstructed by this hartal campaign and the public transportation service has also come to a halt, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The hartal campaign was launched to demand the expedition of searching for the missing persons.

Meanwhile, the relatives of missing persons had carried out a protest march near the Kalladi Bridge and went up to the Mahatma Gandhi Park in Batticaloa.

