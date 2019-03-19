Hartal in Batticaloa demanding action on missing persons

-

All shops and public places in Batticaloa District have been closed for the day owing to a hartal campaign commenced today (19).

The day-to-day lives of the people in the area have been obstructed by this hartal campaign and the public transportation service has also come to a halt, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The hartal campaign was launched to demand the expedition of searching for the missing persons.

Meanwhile, the relatives of missing persons had carried out a protest march near the Kalladi Bridge and went up to the Mahatma Gandhi Park in Batticaloa.