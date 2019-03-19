-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that Singapore has shown a lack of support in the attempt to extradite Arjuna Mahendran over the Bond Scam issue.



In a statement on Monday (18), Sirisena said that he appealed to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong two months ago to return Mahendran – who is now a Singapore citizen – back to Sri Lanka.



Sirisena lamented that PM Lee promised that he will take action but nothing has been done. Revealing that Singapore isn’t returning his calls either, Sirisena said: “He assured me that whether the person is a Singapore citizen or not, they will take action. Sadly, up to now, Singapore has not responded to my call.”



Stating that there is not sufficient support from the international community on the issue, President says that Singapore should issue a clear statement regarding this or declare that Mahendran is not residing in Singapore.



-Agencies