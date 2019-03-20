Mainly fair weather in most parts of the island

-

The Department of Meteorology says that mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island today (20).

However, there is a slight possibility for showers or thundershowers at a few places in Ratnapura and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Matara, according to the Meteorology Department.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 30-40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.