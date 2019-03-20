Beliatta PS Opposition Leader found with gunshot wounds

-

Beliatta UNP Pradeshiya Sabha Opposition Leader Kapila Amarakoon has been admitted to the hospital this morning (20) with gunshot wounds, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

A relative of Amarakoon had visited his house at around 7 am this morning when he had found the mid-forties PS member lying on the bed injured with gunshot wounds.

Reportedly, the PS member from the United National Party (UNP) lives alone in his house in Modarawana, Pallattara.

The PS member has been admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.

Police are conducting further investigations on the incident.