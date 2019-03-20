Beliatta PS Opposition Leader found with gunshot wounds

Beliatta PS Opposition Leader found with gunshot wounds

March 20, 2019   10:13 am

-

Beliatta UNP Pradeshiya Sabha Opposition Leader Kapila Amarakoon has been admitted to the hospital this morning (20) with gunshot wounds, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

A relative of Amarakoon had visited his house at around 7 am this morning when he had found the mid-forties PS member lying on the bed injured with gunshot wounds.

Reportedly, the PS member from the United National Party (UNP) lives alone in his house in Modarawana, Pallattara.

The PS member has been admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.

Police are conducting further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories