1142 complaints against govt. institutes received

The Presidential Commission has received 1142 complaints regarding corruption and malpractices in the public institutes, according to the commission.

President Maithripala Sirisena had appointed a commission to look into corruption and malpractices that have unfolded in government from 15th January 2015 to 31st December 2018.

The deadline to receive complaints was set to 5.00 p.m. last evening (19) and the commission had received 1142 complaints as of then.

Forty-eight complaints out of the total have already been directed to the police unit of the commission for preliminary investigations.

A large number of the complaints are against the large-scale corruption at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Department Of Government Printing, National Lotteries Board, Bureau of Foreign Employment and government institutions held under the Health Ministry and Agriculture Ministry.