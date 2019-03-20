Power generation at Norochcholai restored completely

Power generation at Norochcholai restored completely

March 20, 2019   03:57 pm

-

The reparations of the technical malfunction of the second generator at Norochcholai (Lakvijaya) coal power plant were completed this morning (20), stated the Power Plant Manager Indrasiri Gallage.

He has said that electrical engineers at the power plant had put in a massive effort to restore the faulty generator from 18th March until early this morning (20), according to Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, power can be resupplied without interruptions from this noon onwards, the power plant manager has further said.

On March 18th, sporadic power interruptions occurred island-wide due to the breakdown of the second generator at the power plant.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories