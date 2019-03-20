Report on human rights in Sri Lanka tabled at UNHRC

-

The report on reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka has been submitted to the 40th United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva.

The report was presented to the Council by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

Compiled by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the report assesses progress on the implementation of its recommendation and other relevant processes related to reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka.

Following remarks on the report by Bachelet, the Sri Lankan delegation, led by Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana, will comment on the report.