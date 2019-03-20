President declares open Methsiri Sevana

-

Due to the broad programmes launched within the past four years in preventing the kidney disease, there is a reduction in the spread of kidney disease, President Maithripala Sirisena has said.

The President further stated that the public services have been stronger in the last four years, regardless of criticisms. He also said that those services will be expanded for the benefit of innocent people.

The President made these remarks after vesting the ‘Methsiri Sevana’, the Kidney Patients Relief Service, Welfare and Research Centre affiliated to the Anuradhapura General Hospital, today (20), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported. The Centre was built at a cost of Rs 437 million utilizing the funds of the National Kidney Fund.

It is a speciality that this Centre was built entirely out of the funds of the National Kidney Fund and without any funds of the state, the PMD said. Recently the first Centre of this was opened by the President in Kandy.

At present nearly 17,000 kidney patients have been identified in the Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts and through this Centre, those patients can receive treatment at the same time. This Centre also provides facilities for kidney transplant surgeries, according to the PMD.

After opening the Centre, the President has made an observational visit of the Centre.

President Sirisena has also registered the first patient to the ‘Methsiri Sevana’, the Kidney Patients Relief Service, Welfare and Research Centre.

The President, using the remote satellite technology, has vested the 601-water purification system established at the circuit bungalow of the Ministry of Public Administration in Mihinthale with the public today.

Several programmes, including providing of domestic water filters to 2000 families of kidney patients, providing of blood glucose meters to 200 kidney patients and presentation of Blood Pressure Monitors to the North Central Province Ministry of Health have been held under the President’s patronage.

The President has also presented awards and certificates to winners of the competitions held island-wide among the school children under the theme ‘prevention of kidney disease. The President has also thanked persons who engaged in the construction of the Kidney Relief and Welfare Centre, the PMD said.

The National Kidney Trust Fund was established by President Maithripala Sirisena utilizing funds raised for his propaganda campaign during the period when he contested as the common candidate. It has become a strong fund with the assistance of local and foreign donors the PMD stated. Utilizing the finance of the Fund many projects have been implemented, including the welfare activities of kidney patients, providing facilities needed for treatments, providing a contribution for the research activities implemented to the prevention of kidney disease and to provide clean drinking water facilities for vulnerable areas for kidney disease, according to the PMD.