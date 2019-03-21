Best solution for minorities to overcome current situation is me - Gotabaya

-

Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that he is the best solution for the minorities to overcome the current situation that they are in.

He said he is confident that he be well received by the minorities in the country.

The former Defense Secretary made these comments speaking to the media following an event held in Narahenpitiya last evening (20).

People beseech him as a leader as they have seen his capability to work, he further said.