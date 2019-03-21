New National Salaries and Cadre Commission appointed

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a new National Salaries and Cadre Commission.

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued stating that the commission will be established with effect from March 25th.

The main objective of the commission is to form a national wage policy suitable for both public and private sector employees.

The National Salaries and Cadre Commission previously formed by President Sirisena will accordingly be voided by the new extraordinary gazette notification.

The new commission, chaired by Mr S. Ranugge, consists of 12 members.

S.P. Siriwardhana, Damitha de Soyza, Lalith Kannangara, Janaka Sugathadasa, Chithrangani Vageeswara, Chandrani Senaratne, Kingsley Fernando, G.S. Edirisinghe, M.C. Wickramasekara, Dr Palitha Abeykoon, D. Abeysooriya, Lesley Shelton Devendra have been appointed as the members of the new commission.