New National Salaries and Cadre Commission appointed

New National Salaries and Cadre Commission appointed

March 21, 2019   08:59 am

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a new National Salaries and Cadre Commission.

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued stating that the commission will be established with effect from March 25th.

The main objective of the commission is to form a national wage policy suitable for both public and private sector employees.

The National Salaries and Cadre Commission previously formed by President Sirisena will accordingly be voided by the new extraordinary gazette notification.

The new commission, chaired by Mr S. Ranugge, consists of 12 members.

S.P. Siriwardhana, Damitha de Soyza, Lalith Kannangara, Janaka Sugathadasa, Chithrangani Vageeswara, Chandrani Senaratne, Kingsley Fernando, G.S. Edirisinghe, M.C. Wickramasekara, Dr Palitha Abeykoon, D. Abeysooriya, Lesley Shelton Devendra have been appointed as the members of the new commission.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories