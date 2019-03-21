-

The demand today is for jobs with a pension, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He stated this speaking as a panelist at the business dialogue Fireside Chat 2019 held in Colombo.

He further said that people who look for employment will not accept private sector employment offers as their demand is for a job with a pension.

This demand for employment opportunities with a pension has put pressure on all the politicians, the prime minister said addressing the gathering.

PM Wickremesinghe said that one of the issues in generating jobs is underemployment rather than unemployment.

The discussion comprised six prominent Sri Lankan entrepreneurs including Dhammika Perera, Harry Jayawardena.