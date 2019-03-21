Water levels of hydropower plant reservoirs go down

-

The water level of reservoirs connected to hydropower plants have considerably gone down due to the prevailing dry climate, stated the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy.

Spokesperson of the Ministry Sulakshana Jayawardena stated that currently, the energy sector is concentrating on renewable energy sources.

Meanwhile, from tomorrow onward, artificial rainfall for the areas of Maussakelle and Castlereigh reservoirs will be tried out at an experimental level.

A preliminary study on this has been conducted last year with the sponsorship of the government of Thailand.