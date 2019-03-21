Woman arrested for aiding double-murder suspect

-

The special investigation unit of Mirihana Police has arrested a woman for aiding and abetting the main suspect of the double murder in Moratumulla, Piliyandala to hide.

The woman, who had been in hiding, was taken into custody in Weligama area yesterday (20).

The 34-year-old suspect will be produced before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court today (21).

On 14th March, two gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at three persons in front of a house and fled the scene afterwards.

A 55-year-old bus owner and his son’s friend aged 27 had died in the shooting while the sons sustained injuries.

It was reported that the shooting was carried out over a personal dispute.