SLFP-SLPP begins second round of talks

-

Representatives of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have commenced the second round of their discussion on the proposed alliance between the two parties, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The meeting is currently ongoing at the office of the Leader of the Opposition.

Representing the SLFP, former General Secretary of SLFP Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa, the current General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, and MP Thilanga Sumathipalahave have attended the meeting while Chairman of SLPP Prof. G.L. Peiris and MP Dullas Alahapperuma are representing the SLPP.

The first round of the discussion was held on the 14th of March and according to the MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, it was concluded successfully.

Previously, speaking to Ada Derana, Prof Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa said the two parties are all set to face today’s discussion positively.