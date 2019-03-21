Cabinet approval to increase facilities at courts

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval for a proposal submitted by Minister of Justice & Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale to increase the facilities of courts.

The decision was taken considering the increasing judicial processes and inadequate space at court premises.

The proposal has suggested to expanding of Narammala Circuit Magistrate’s Court and the constructing Wakarei and Thelgoda Circuit Magistrate’s Courts as well as Walapane District Magistrate’s Court building, establishing archives at Akkaraipattu and Pottuvil District Magistrate’s Courts and building official residences for Chilaw district judge and the magistrate.

The Justice Minister has accordingly proposed an allocation of Rs 592.86 million for these developmental activities to be carried out within a medium-term budgetary framework from 2020 to 2022.