Navy officer arrested over abductions in 2009 re-remanded

Navy Lieutenant Commander Sampath Dayananda who were arrested over the abduction of two persons in Wellampitiya area in 2009 have been re-remanded until 4th of April.

The order was issued when the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Shalani Perera today (21).

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has informed the court that probes into the incident are still ongoing.

Information was uncovered that former Navy Commander Retired Admiral Jayantha Perera, former Navy Intelligence Director Ananda Guruge and other senior officers at the navy camp in Welisara had been aware of the incident, the CID further told the court.

The additional magistrate, considering the submissions, ordered the CID to re-remand Navy Lieutenant Commander Sampath Dayananda until April 4th and called for a report on the progress of the investigations.