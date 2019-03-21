Deforestation at Wilpattu still ongoing?

-

The Protect Wilpattu Organization says that they will launch a massive protest campaign against the alleged deforestation of Wilpattu.

Chairman of the organization Ven. Ananda Sagara Thero states that recent satellite images of the area reveal the latest information of the continuous destruction of the forest.

The Thero points out that it is unfortunate that authorities who are informed of this act are maintaining silence.

When contacted by Ada Derana, a spokesman of the Department of Wildlife stated that no harm has been done to the land area of the Wilpattu National Park as of yet.

The area in controversy is a forest reserve which is to the North of the Park, added the spokesman. He says that the Wildlife Department has no responsibility regarding the acts of deforestation going on at the said reserve.

However, the Wildlife Department point out that deforestation at the relevant reserve is illegal as it is gazetted as a forest reserve. The spokesperson further said that the Department of Forest Conservation has the responsibility to implement the law on the matter.

According to Raveendra Kariyawasam, the National Coordinator of the Center for Environment and Nature Studies, the deforestation is still going on at the Wilpattu forest reserve.

Stating that this deforestation is done under a project of the current government, Kariyawasam says that government authorities keeping silent on this is a misfortune of the whole nation.

Meanwhile, a case regarding the deforestation at Wilpattu is taken up for consideration at the Court of Appeal tomorrow (22), says Lawyer and Civil activist Nagananda Kodituwakku.