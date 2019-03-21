SLPP destroyed SLPP the most - Dayasiri

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has caused the severest damage to Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), says SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

He stated this addressing a public meeting held in Kegalle.

The SLPP has destroyed the SLFP while it has also helped the victory and the revival of the party, the parliamentarian stated.

MP Jayasekara emphasized what Sri Lanka should have done it to withdraw itself from the UN Human Rights Council, just like the United States. However, our country has sought another two-year extension on implementing the UN resolution, he further commented.