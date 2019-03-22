Partly-burned body found inside vehicle

-

A partly-burned human body has been recovered from inside a vehicle at Horombuwa in Moneragala this morning (22).

Police said that the remains of a person who is believed to have died from burn injuries was found inside a double cab, which had also caught fire, on the Suduwathura Ara Road.

According to information received, the incident had occurred at around 12.45 a.m. today (22) while investigations have already commenced.

The vehicle had caught fire in a wooded area while the persons driving it believed to have died in the fire.

The deceased has been identified as EWanasinghe Guruge Chandana Pushpakumara, 50, a resident of Depot Road in Hulandawa, Monaragala.

It has been revealed that the deceased had left his house at around 6.00 p.m. yesterday after a argument with his wife and had taken the vehilce with him.

The remains have been places at the Karapitiya Hospital while Ratgama Police is conducting an investigation.