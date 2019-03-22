Beliatta PS Opposition Leader succumbs to gunshot injuries

Beliatta PS Opposition Leader succumbs to gunshot injuries

March 22, 2019   08:51 am

-

Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha Opposition Leader and UNP member Kapila Amarakoon, who was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds on March 20th, has succumbed to injuries, the police spokesperson said.

A relative of Amarakoon had found him lying on the bed injured with gunshot wounds on March 20th.

He was initially admitted to the Tangalle Hospital, however, later transferred to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

It was reported that the deceased PS member had been living alone in his house in Modarawana, Pallattara.

Beliatta Police is carrying out investigations to apprehend the perpetrator of the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories