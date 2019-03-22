Showers expected in six provinces after 2pm

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North-western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts after 2.00p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night, the Meteorology Department stated.

Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.