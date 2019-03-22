Three nabbed with over 1,500kg of Beedi leaves

March 22, 2019   12:43 pm

-

Three persons have been taken into custody by Sri Lanka Navy personnel with over 1,500 kilograms of ‘Beedi’ leaves following a search operation in the sea area off Talaimannar this morning (22).

The interception was made by naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command while 41 sacks containing approximately 1547.68 kg of Beedi leaves were taken into custody.

It is suspected that the Beedi leaves had been smuggled from India using a small dinghy boat.

The arrested suspects are aged 28, 30 and 35 while they are residents of Oorumalai, Talaimannar.

The arrested suspects and contraband are to be handed over to the Customs Office in Jaffna.

This brings the total quantity of Beedi leaves seized by the navy following search operations in the Talaimannar seas in the past couple of days to 2787.3 kg.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories