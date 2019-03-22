Iraqi national held at BIA with fake British passport

-

An Iraqi national, who attempted to fly to the United Kingdom using a fake passport, has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

He was held by the officers of the Immigration and Emigration Department attached to the BIA this morning (22).

It was reported the detainee initially flew to Dubai from Iraq and subsequently arrived in Sri Lanka at around 12.50 a.m. early this morning.

The Immigration and Emigration officers have questioned the said Iraqi national on suspicion. Using a fluent British accent, he has told the officials that he is visiting his wife who is currently residing in the United Kingdom.

However, upon inspecting his British passport using special technical equipment, the Immigration and Emigration officers have uncovered that it did not contain the special security mechanisms used by the UK government in their passports.

Upon checking the travelling bag of the Iraqi national in question, the Immigration officers have found his Iraqi passport hidden inside a folded t-shirt.

It was reported that the suspect’s attempt was to travel via many countries to arrive in the United Kingdom, hoping that the British Immigration and Emigration officers would be unable to detect the fake passport stamped by other countries.

The fake British passport has been held by the local Immigration and Emigration officers and the detainee was handed over to ‘flydubai’ airlines along with his Iraqi passport to be sent back to his country.