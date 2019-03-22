Heat advisory issued for several districts

March 22, 2019   03:33 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a heat advisory for the North-Western Province and Mannar, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Vauniya, Trincomalee, Hambanthota and Monaragala districts.

The advisory said that the heat index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level in most parts of North-Western province and the abovementioned districts during tomorrow.

Meanwhile the department also said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and thunder are likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers, it said.

