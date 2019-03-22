CCTV: Motorcyclist carrying bamboo pole run-over by bus

CCTV: Motorcyclist carrying bamboo pole run-over by bus

March 22, 2019   03:55 pm

-

A man carrying a bamboo stick on a motorcycle has died after he was run over by a bus on Negombo-Mirigama main road at around 5.40 a.m. this morning (22).

The accident was caused as the victim had failed to take control of the motorcycle and swayed to the centre of the road when a bus, which had come from behind, ran over him.

The motorcyclist had succumbed to injuries on the spot, however, he was admitted to Mirigama hospital afterwards.

The deceased is a 53-year-old father of two occupied as a coconut plucker.

Katana Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories