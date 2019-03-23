2018 O/L results to be released next week

March 23, 2019   02:47 pm

The results of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination 2018 will be released next week, according to the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The 2018 Ordinary Level examination was held from December 03 - 12 at 4,661 exam centers island-wide while 656,641 candidates sat for the exam last year.

Phase one of the paper marking was carried out from December 23 to January 01, 2019 at 84 schools selected as paper marking centers.

The second phase commenced on January 08 and continued until January 17.

