President hands over proposal to declare Tripitaka as a World Heritage

President Maithripala Sirisena today handed over the proposal seeking to declare the Theravada Tripitaka, the sacred scripture of Buddhists, as a UNESCO World Heritage to the UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer.

It was officially handed over during the national ceremony to announce the proposal made by Sri Lanka to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to declare the Theravada Tripitaka as a World Heritage, with the assistance of all the Buddhist countries in the world.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Maha Sangha including the Maha Nayaka Theros of the Tri-Nikayas and with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Maha Maluwa (Great Terrace) of the premises of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic on Saturday (March 23).

The Theravada Tripitaka was declared as a National Heritage of Sri Lanka by President Maithripala Sirisena on January 5, 2019 at the Aluviharaya Temple in Matale.

During the ceremony today, the Maha Sangha appreciated the effort taken by President Sirisena to declare the Theravada Tripitaka as a World Heritage.

President Sirisena has also taken measures to appoint a committee to advice the technical process of inclusion of Teravada Tripitaka in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.