TV Derana and Ada Derana have picked up several top awards at the Raigam Tele’es 2018 – The Nation’s Tele Awards.

Ada Derana won the award for Best News Provider of the Year at the Raigam Tele’es 2018 held at the Nelum Pokuna Theater.

Ada Derana’s Kalindu Karunaratne won the award for Best News Presenter of the Year (Sinhala).

Meanwhile TV Derana’s “Adhiraja Dharmashoka” picked up the award for Best Dubbed Programme of 2018.

The Raigam Tele’es is one of the most popular television awards ceremonies in Sri Lanka.

Raigam Tele’es is being held for the 15th consecutive year at the Nelum Pokuna Theater on Saturday (March 23).