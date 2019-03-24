Cannot develop nation without a stable govt.  Gotabaya

-

A nation cannot be developed without a stable government, according to the former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Addressing an ‘Eliya’ seminar held in Kotikawatte area, he stated that all investors know that there is no stability within the country today.

The former Defense Secretary stated that even the newly proposed constitutional amendment will not be able to form a stable government.

He further says back then they did things and showed the results instead of talking. And they are ready to face this challenge again, he added.

Also speaking at the event, Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara stated that a clean, principled leader should be appointed to restore the country.