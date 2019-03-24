Daily power cuts imposed from tomorrow

-

Daily power cuts will be imposed from tomorrow (25 March) for many areas around the island, at previously set periods of times, according to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, the scheduled power cuts will be imposed under six 3-hour and 1-hour sets.

The times allocated for the scheduled power cuts are as follows:

-08.30 am to 11.30 am

-11.30 am to 02.30 pm

-02.30 pm to 05.30 pm

-06.30 pm to 07.30 pm

-07.30 pm to 08.30 pm

-08.30 pm to 09.30 pm