Daily power cuts imposed from tomorrow

March 24, 2019   11:19 am

Daily power cuts will be imposed from tomorrow (25 March) for many areas around the island, at previously set periods of times, according to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, the scheduled power cuts will be imposed under six 3-hour and 1-hour sets.

The times allocated for the scheduled power cuts are as follows:

-08.30 am to 11.30 am
-11.30 am to 02.30 pm
-02.30 pm to 05.30 pm
-06.30 pm to 07.30 pm
-07.30 pm to 08.30 pm
-08.30 pm to 09.30 pm

