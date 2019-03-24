One dead, twenty-two injured in bus accident

One dead, twenty-two injured in bus accident

March 24, 2019   02:51 pm

-

One person has been killed while 22 persons have suffered injuries in an accident on the Matugama-Aluthgama road in Welipenna.

A bus carrying a group on a leisure trip had veered off road at around 5.45 pm last evening (23), according to the Police.

The injured persons had been admitted to Aluthgama, Nagoda and Matugama hospitals when one person succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased is a 47-year-old resident of Ahungalla in Welikanda.

The body is currently kept in the morgue of Seenawatta hospital in Aluthgama.

Welipenna police are conducting further investigations on the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories