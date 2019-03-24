Oil refinery and cement factory are the best birthday gift  Ranil

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says Hambantota will be made the center of economic development of Ruhuna and that steps will be taken to make special rules for the Ruhunu economic development.

The Prime Minister stated this addressing the ceremony held to lay the foundation stone of the oil refinery and a cement factory at the Mirijjawila Export Processing Zone, this morning (24).

He says that moving forward the economy under one sustainable policy series has resulted in a strong development foundation.

The 70th birthday of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe falls today. Prime Minister stated that the best present he received for his birthday was this oil refinery and the cement factory.

Wickremesinghe further said that they turned many projects that had been white elephants into ‘elephants that go on processions’.