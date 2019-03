-

One person has died while over 50 persons sustained injuries after a bus carrying devotees toppled down a precipice on Walapane-Nuwara Eliya road.

The injured were admitted to the Walapane Divisional Hospital, however, several of them have reportedly been transferred to the Nuwara Eliya General Hospital.

The devotees who were inside the bus are from Ampara area, according to Walapane Police.