Mainly fair weather expected over the island

-

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island, according to the Meteorology Department.

Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Balapitiya to Hambanthota via Galle.