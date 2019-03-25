Geoffrey Aloysius and others remanded

March 25, 2019   04:22 pm

Five persons, including Geoffrey Aloysius, the Chairman of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) and father of PTL owner Arjun Aloysius, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have been produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the five suspects have been remanded until the 05th of April as per the order of the magistrate.

Geoffrey Aloysius, former Central Bank Deputy Governor P. Samarasiri and the three directors of the Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over the Bond Scam at their respective residences, this morning (25).

The arrested three Directors of PTL are namely, Pushpamithra Gunawardena, Chithra Ranjan Hulugalla and Muthuraja Surendran.

