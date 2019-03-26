Nurses launch two-day token strike
File Photo.

Nurses launch two-day token strike

March 26, 2019   07:55 am

-

Government nurses have launched a two-day token strike at government hospitals across the island.

The Public Services United Nurses Union said that the island-wide strike was launched from 7.00 a.m. this morning (26).

Chairman of the union Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero stated that government nurses have resorted to this trade union action based on several demands.

However, he said that this token strike will not be carried out at Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Apeksha Hospital Maharagama, De Soysa Hospital for Women and at special units.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories