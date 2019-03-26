Accomplice of Keselwatte Dinuka nabbed with heroin

March 26, 2019   09:00 am

An accomplice of the underworld drug kingpin “Keselwatte Dinuka” has been arrested by the crimes investigation unit in Colombo.

It was reported that the suspect had attempted to murder an individual by opening fire at him on February 17th.

The police have uncovered 2g 200mg of heroin in possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest.

The arrestee is a 36-year-old residing in Colombo 12.

He is to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (26).

