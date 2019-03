-

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that a nine-hour water cut will be imposed in parts of Colombo from 9.00 p.m. today to 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (27).

The release said that the water supply to Colombo 13, 14 and 15 will be suspended during this time period.

Meanwhile the water supply to Pettah and Colombo Fort will be at low pressure during the aforementioned time period.