Daily power cuts will be resolved before April 10 - Ravi

Daily power interruptions will be resolved before 10th April, says Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

As the electricity demand keeps increasing by 7-8 percent and when there is no supply, a problem arises naturally, Minister Karunanayake said.

Commenting further, the minister said that people are now suffering the consequences of ignorant actions of former authorities in this regard.

However, the minister said, blaming the past is useless and assured that they would work towards resolving this issue.