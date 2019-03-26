Will introduce a strong national agriculture policy  P. Harrison

-

A national agriculture policy which is favorable for the country and does not change with the shift of governments will be introduced in the future, says Minister of Agriculture P. Harrison.

The Minister mentioned this to the media following a meeting with the public officials of Matale.

The national policy on agriculture should be implemented strongly protect the local farmer and to strengthen the local agriculture industry, he said.

This agri-policy should be implemented soon with a special focus on imported crops, he added.

Another intention of this plan is to control the import of onions and potatoes during harvest periods in the country, pointed out the Minister.

He further said that a strong policy would be introduced through a board of experts by collecting recommendations from all parties including experts, politicos, businessmen, university students, and farmers.