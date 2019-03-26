Gotabaya should give up on dream of becoming president  Shritharan

-

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) says that they vote in favor of the Budget 2019 to prevent Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa coming back into power.

TNA Parliamentarian S. Shritharan expressed these views addressing media personnel in Jaffna.

He says that if they don’t support the government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mahinda Rajapaksa would come into power again. Even if we stay neutral at the budget voting the outcome would be the same, he added.

The MP further said that former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa should let go of his dream of becoming the president.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa killed over 140,000 of his people, accused MP Shritharan.