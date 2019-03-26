Sri Lankan shop owner returns envelope with $20K cash

March 26, 2019   03:19 pm

-

Two Melbourne men are breathing a sigh of relief after a good Samaritan returned their lost house deposit.

The two men had just withdrawn 19,500 Australian dollars (Rs 2.46 million) in cash when they had a pit stop at the Pizza Tabrabane Tarneit in Australia.

While waiting for the pizza, the cash (in an envelope) fell out of one of the men’s pocket and they later walked out without it.

Several minutes passed and CCTV captured multiple customers walking past it.

It wasn’t until a delivery driver saw it, picked it up and returned it to the Sri Lankan shop owner, Shakir Arafath that it was in safe hands.

The two panicked men came back, and were beyond relieved when they had their cash, in full, returned.

They offered a reward to Shakir, but he refused - insisting that it was their money, not his.

The shop owner is reportedly a Sri Lankan national hailing from the town of Warakapola.

 

-With inputs from agencies

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories