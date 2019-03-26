Sri Lanka to ink agreement with UK for exploration in Mannar basin

-

The Petroleum Resources Development Secretariat (PRDS) says an agreement will be signed with the United Kingdom for the accumulation of magnetic and gravitational data pertaining to the exploration activities at the Mannar basin.

Director General of PRDS Vajira Dassanayake stated that joint research on the explorations at the Mannar basin is to be conducted with the Norwegian government in the future.

He further said implementing necessary measures in this regard are currently underway.